Russian aviation bombed Kramatorsk — there are injuries and destruction

At night, Russian forces attacked the central part of Kramatorsk with three guided bombs. Nine people were injured.

Russia attacked Kramatorsk: there are casualties

At around 11:10 p.m., the occupiers struck the center of Kramatorsk with three FAB-250 aerial bombs with UMPK modules.

This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

According to preliminary information, nine people were injured in the impact. All the victims are already receiving necessary medical assistance.

All emergency and utility services are working at the scene of the attack. Rescuers are dealing with the consequences of the attack, and utility workers are restoring infrastructure.