Russian occupiers massively shelled Kramatorsk — there are wounded

Three people, including a 16-year-old teenager, were injured in a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on September 10.
- Russian occupiers are carrying out massive shelling in Kramatorsk, resulting in injuries to civilians, including a 16-year-old teenager.
- The attacks in Kramatorsk are happening around the clock, utilizing Russian FPV drones and other means of subversion.
- Residential areas, squares, and public places in the city have been damaged due to the ongoing shelling.
This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The shelling of Kramatorsk does not stop for even an hour. Russian FPV drones, "Shaheeds" and "Wings" strike the peaceful city in Donetsk region from morning until evening.
Today, September 10, Peace Square in the city center, residential areas, and the market came under fire.
