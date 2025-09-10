Russian occupiers massively shelled Kramatorsk — there are wounded

Three people, including a 16-year-old teenager, were injured in a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on September 10.

Russia massively shelled Kramatorsk: there are wounded

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The shelling of Kramatorsk does not stop for even an hour. Russian FPV drones, "Shaheeds" and "Wings" strike the peaceful city in Donetsk region from morning until evening.

Today, September 10, Peace Square in the city center, residential areas, and the market came under fire.