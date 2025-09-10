Russian occupiers massively shelled Kramatorsk — there are wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian occupiers massively shelled Kramatorsk — there are wounded

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Читати українською

Three people, including a 16-year-old teenager, were injured in a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on September 10.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers are carrying out massive shelling in Kramatorsk, resulting in injuries to civilians, including a 16-year-old teenager.
  • The attacks in Kramatorsk are happening around the clock, utilizing Russian FPV drones and other means of subversion.
  • Residential areas, squares, and public places in the city have been damaged due to the ongoing shelling.

Russia massively shelled Kramatorsk: there are wounded

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The shelling of Kramatorsk does not stop for even an hour. Russian FPV drones, "Shaheeds" and "Wings" strike the peaceful city in Donetsk region from morning until evening.

Today, September 10, Peace Square in the city center, residential areas, and the market came under fire.

According to police, as of 4:00 p.m., three people were injured in the attack, including a 16-year-old teenager.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers shelled a five-story building in Kramatorsk — one person was killed and one was injured
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kramatorsk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?