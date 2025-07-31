Russian occupiers shelled a five-story building in Kramatorsk — one person was killed and one was injured

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, where Russian invaders struck the city center on July 31, one person was killed and 11 were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers targeted a five-story building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, resulting in one fatality and 11 injuries.
- The attack caused the destruction of half of the building, with one person reported to be in serious condition among the injured.
- The head of the Donetsk OVA urged residents to evacuate and warned of the continuing threat in the area.
Russia targeted a house in Kramatorsk
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.
He noted that among the injured, one person is in serious condition.
All responsible services are working on site.
Filashkin once again called on all residents of the city to evacuate.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-