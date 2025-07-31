Russian occupiers shelled a five-story building in Kramatorsk — one person was killed and one was injured

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, where Russian invaders struck the city center on July 31, one person was killed and 11 were injured.

Russia targeted a house in Kramatorsk

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

At least 1 person killed and 11 injured in Kramatorsk. Russians targeted a 5-story building, destroying half of it. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

He noted that among the injured, one person is in serious condition.

All responsible services are working on site.