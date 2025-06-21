Russia launches airstrike on Kramatorsk — there are injuries

In the Kramatorsk community, three people were injured and 30 private homes were damaged as a result of a Russian airstrike.
Points of attention
- Russia launched an airstrike on Kramatorsk resulting in three injuries and damage to 30 private homes.
- The injured victims, including two women and one man, are currently receiving medical care.
- Citizens affected by the airstrike in Kramatorsk can access support and assistance from government agencies.
Russia launches airstrike on Kramatorsk
This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko.
At 9:40, using 4 FAB-250 with UMPK module, Russian troops struck the private sector of Kramatorsk. 2 women aged 49 and 73 and a man aged 44 were injured. All victims are receiving medical assistance.
Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk three times on the morning of June 21.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-