Russia launches airstrike on Kramatorsk — there are injuries

In the Kramatorsk community, three people were injured and 30 private homes were damaged as a result of a Russian airstrike.

Russia launches airstrike on Kramatorsk

This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

At 9:40, using 4 FAB-250 with UMPK module, Russian troops struck the private sector of Kramatorsk. 2 women aged 49 and 73 and a man aged 44 were injured. All victims are receiving medical assistance.

Also, according to him, 30 private houses were damaged. Share

Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk three times on the morning of June 21.