Russia dropped an air bomb on Kramatorsk — there are injuries and destruction
Ukraine
Russia dropped an air bomb on Kramatorsk — there are injuries and destruction

The private sector of Kramatorsk was subjected to an enemy attack on May 19, there are casualties, and the consequences are being determined.

  • Kramatorsk in Ukraine was hit by a Russian airstrike resulting in injuries and mine-blast injuries to two individuals.
  • Seven houses in the private sector of Kramatorsk were damaged due to the enemy attack.
  • The Kramatorsk City Council is actively evaluating the consequences of the Russian airstrike and coordinating response efforts.

Russian aviation bombed Kramatorsk

The head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, reported this on Facebook and published a corresponding photo from the city.

Kramatorsk has been hit by an enemy strike — private sector. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. We are assessing the consequences of the Russian shelling, all relevant services are working.

The Kramatorsk City Council later reported that the Russian airstrike occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m.

The Russians dropped a 250-kilogram guided bomb on the outskirts of Kramatorsk. The impact injured two people, who suffered mine-blast injuries.

Seven houses were damaged.

