Russian army shelled Kramatorsk — children injured
Russian army shelled Kramatorsk — children injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
The Russian army attacked Kramatorsk
According to the head of the Kramatorsk MVA, Oleksandr Honcharenko, the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled Kramatorsk, injuring at least 12 local residents, including two children.

What is known about the consequences of the shelling of Kramatorsk by the Russian occupiers?

Kramatorsk came under enemy fire — civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary information, 12 people were injured, — said Honcharenko.

According to him, among the victims are two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

What else is known about the consequences of the shelling of the Donetsk region by the criminal army of the Russian Federation?

Donetsk region is under massive shelling again — there are civilian casualties. In Kramatorsk, at least 5 people were injured, including two children: an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The extent of the damage is being determined. In Kostyantynivka, 3 private houses were damaged; in Ivano-Frankivsk, 1 person died, 7 houses were damaged; in Bilokuzminivka, 6 houses were damaged. In Komar, 25 private houses were damaged, 7 of them were completely destroyed. In addition, 1 person was injured in Chasovye Yar, — said the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

He later reported that the number of victims in Kramatorsk had increased to 13 people.

