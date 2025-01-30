According to the head of the Kramatorsk MVA, Oleksandr Honcharenko, the criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled Kramatorsk, injuring at least 12 local residents, including two children.
What is known about the consequences of the shelling of Kramatorsk by the Russian occupiers?
According to him, among the victims are two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.
What else is known about the consequences of the shelling of the Donetsk region by the criminal army of the Russian Federation?
He later reported that the number of victims in Kramatorsk had increased to 13 people.
