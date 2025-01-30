According to the Air Force Command, during the night the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 81 attack drones. Air defense units operated in 10 regions.

What is known about the results of air defense operations during the night drone attack by the Russian army on Ukraine?

It is noted that the enemy launched Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in repelling the air attack of the Russian occupiers.

As of 9 am, it has been confirmed that 37 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Odessa regions.

Another 39 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location, without negative consequences.

As a result of the enemy attack, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa and Poltava regions were affected. Industrial enterprises, private and apartment buildings, and vehicles were hit. An enemy strike drone flew into a high-rise building in Sumy. Unfortunately, there are casualties, special services are eliminating the consequences, and assistance is being provided to the victims.

What is known about the consequences of the enemy night attack on Ukraine?

According to representatives of the Sumy OVA, 4 people died and 9 received injuries of varying severity as a result of the Russian criminal army hitting a multi-story residential building in Sumy.

Five victims, including a child, have been hospitalized, three of them in serious condition.

As a result of the Russian "Shahed" hit, 5 apartments on four floors and 12 balconies were destroyed. More than 80 windows and balconies were broken.

More than 20 cars were also damaged.