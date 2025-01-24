Russian military attacked cars with drones in Sumy region — three injured
Russian military attacked cars with drones in Sumy region — three injured

Сумська обласна прокуратура
Sumy region
In Sumy region on January 24, Russian military drones attacked civilian cars, injuring three people.

Russian occupiers attacked cars in Sumy region

According to the investigation, on January 24, during the day, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked, according to preliminary data, with FPV drones two vehicles with civilians moving through the territory of the Myropyl community of the Sumy district.

As a result of the enemy attack, which occurred around 10:45, the driver of the car was injured.

Also at around 1:45 p.m., the Russians attacked another vehicle with a drone, injuring two civilians. Two vehicles were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes is being conducted.

Russian attack on Sumy region

Russia killed a child and 2 adults

The Russian army shelled Sumy with drones on the night of October 22, 2024. Three people, including a child, died as a result of the attack.

As reported by the Sumy OVA, three people, including one child, were killed as a result of enemy drones hitting residential buildings in the private sector of the regional center at night.

It is reported that 25 enemy "Shaheeds" were shot down overnight in the skies over Sumy region. But anti-aircraft battles continue.

In the morning, the Russians continued shelling Sumy. In particular, they hit a residential apartment building and critical infrastructure facilities. The consequences of this attack are being clarified.

