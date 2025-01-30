On the night of January 30, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Sumy and hit a residential building. As a result of the hit, residential apartments were destroyed, and the number of victims continues to grow.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army hitting a residential building in Sumy?

On January 30, the enemy struck one of the 10-story residential buildings in the city of Sumy. As a result of the attack, 9 apartments and 12 balconies were previously destroyed, the State Emergency Service said in a statement. Share

The agency stressed that 4 people, including a child, have already been rescued from the rubble. 118 local residents have been evacuated.

According to preliminary information, 9 people have already been injured as a result of the attack, including one child.

At the scene, rescuers quickly deployed a mobile invincibility point. Psychologists and doctors of the State Emergency Service are working. 2 dog teams have been involved. Citizens are provided with comprehensive assistance. Special equipment for high-altitude work is in operation.

The State Emergency Service added that emergency rescue and search operations are currently continuing.

What is known about the consequences of the night attack of the Russian army on Ukraine?

On the night of January 30, there was alarm in Ukraine due to the launch of drones by the criminal army of the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine.

Several groups of "Shaheeds" were recorded in the Kyiv region, moving towards the Zhytomyr region.

At approximately 02:11, explosions were heard in Kyiv.