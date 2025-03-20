Russia shelled Kramatorsk twice in one day — three wounded
Russia shelled Kramatorsk twice in one day — three wounded

Kramatorsk City Council
Kramatorsk
The Russian army attacked Kramatorsk twice on March 20. Three people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian army attacked Kramatorsk twice in one day on March 20, injuring three people including a 90-year-old woman in serious condition.
  • Industrial zones, residential buildings, and educational institutions were damaged during the shelling in Kramatorsk.
  • The attacks took place at 10:20 and 10:40 a.m., causing significant damage to the densely populated area of the city.

Russia attacked Kramatorsk: there are casualties

On March 20, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk twice — at 10:20 and 10:40 a.m. The industrial zone and a densely populated area of the city came under enemy fire.

According to preliminary information, three residents of Kramatorsk were injured.

One of the victims, a 90-year-old woman, is in extremely serious condition due to multiple injuries.

Several educational institutions and apartment buildings were damaged during the shelling.

The scale of the damage is currently being assessed and information about the consequences of the shelling is being clarified. All necessary services are involved in the elimination of the consequences.

