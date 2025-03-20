Russia shelled Kramatorsk twice in one day — three wounded

The Russian army attacked Kramatorsk twice on March 20. Three people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian army attacked Kramatorsk twice in one day on March 20, injuring three people including a 90-year-old woman in serious condition.
- Industrial zones, residential buildings, and educational institutions were damaged during the shelling in Kramatorsk.
- The attacks took place at 10:20 and 10:40 a.m., causing significant damage to the densely populated area of the city.
Russia attacked Kramatorsk: there are casualties
According to preliminary information, three residents of Kramatorsk were injured.
One of the victims, a 90-year-old woman, is in extremely serious condition due to multiple injuries.
Several educational institutions and apartment buildings were damaged during the shelling.
