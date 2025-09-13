Russian occupiers attacked three gas stations in Kramatorsk with drones — one person was injured

Russia attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with strike drones, injuring a 19-year-old girl.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers carried out a heinous attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, using three strike drones to target gas stations.
- A 19-year-old girl was tragically injured and hospitalized as a result of the drone attack, highlighting the devastating impact of such actions.
- The Kramatorsk City Council confirmed the attack, emphasizing the severity of the situation caused by the Russian troops' actions.
Russia attacked a gas station in Kramatorsk
This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council.
Earlier, Russian troops shelled Konstantinovka with artillery and Smerch MLRS for almost an hour, killing three people and wounding seven.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-