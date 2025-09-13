Russian occupiers attacked three gas stations in Kramatorsk with drones — one person was injured
Russia attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with strike drones, injuring a 19-year-old girl.

Russia attacked a gas station in Kramatorsk

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council.

Kramatorsk was attacked by enemy UAVs. Using three attack UAVs, according to preliminary information from V2U, Russian troops struck three gas stations in the city. A girl born in 2006 was wounded and hospitalized.

Kramatorsk after the Russian attack

Earlier, Russian troops shelled Konstantinovka with artillery and Smerch MLRS for almost an hour, killing three people and wounding seven.

