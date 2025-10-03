Russia strikes Kramatorsk, leaving three cities in Donetsk region without electricity

Explosions were heard in Donetsk region amid ballistic threats. Power outages are reported in three cities. The Internet is reporting a Russian attack on the Kramatorsk CHP.

No electricity in Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka after Russian attack

The Air Force warned at 7:12 p.m. that there was a threat of ballistic missiles from Voronezh for the northeastern regions.

Then information appeared online that local residents in Kramatorsk heard an explosion. After that, the city partially lost power. Share

Problems with electricity supply are also being recorded in Sloviansk and Druzhkivka.

The Internet is writing about the Russian Federation's strike on the Kramatorsk CHP.

The head of the Donetsk OAV, Vadym Filashkin, described the situation.

Part of Donetsk region has been left without electricity due to enemy shelling. In particular, all of Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka, as well as some areas of Kramatorsk, were left without electricity. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

He noted that the Russians continue to purposefully attack critical infrastructure and energy has become their target.