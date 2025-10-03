Russia strikes Kramatorsk, leaving three cities in Donetsk region without electricity
Russia strikes Kramatorsk, leaving three cities in Donetsk region without electricity

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kramatorsk
Explosions were heard in Donetsk region amid ballistic threats. Power outages are reported in three cities. The Internet is reporting a Russian attack on the Kramatorsk CHP.

Points of attention

  • Russia's deliberate attack on the Kramatorsk CHP has led to power outages in Kramatorsk, Druzhkivtsi, and Kostyantynivtsi in the Donetsk region.
  • The Head of the Donetsk OVA confirmed the intentional targeting of the region's energy infrastructure by the Russians, causing significant problems for residents.
  • The Russian strike on Kramatorsk has left several areas in the Donetsk region without electricity, with ongoing efforts to restore power supply once security conditions permit.

No electricity in Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka after Russian attack

The Air Force warned at 7:12 p.m. that there was a threat of ballistic missiles from Voronezh for the northeastern regions.

Then information appeared online that local residents in Kramatorsk heard an explosion. After that, the city partially lost power.

Problems with electricity supply are also being recorded in Sloviansk and Druzhkivka.

The Internet is writing about the Russian Federation's strike on the Kramatorsk CHP.

The head of the Donetsk OAV, Vadym Filashkin, described the situation.

Part of Donetsk region has been left without electricity due to enemy shelling. In particular, all of Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka, as well as some areas of Kramatorsk, were left without electricity.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

He noted that the Russians continue to purposefully attack critical infrastructure and energy has become their target.

As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will immediately restore power supply.

