Russian drone attacked a train near Kramatorsk
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian drone attacked a train near Kramatorsk

a train
Source:  Ukrzaliznytsia

On October 24, an attempt to attack train No. 104/103 Lviv-Kramatorsk by a Russian drone was recorded at the entrance to the Kramatorsk station.

  • An attempt to attack the Lviv-Kramatorsk train by a Russian drone was recorded near Kramatorsk, causing damage to three carriages.
  • Despite the attack, there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew on the train.
  • Ukrzaliznytsia ensured safe boarding for the return journey of the train to Lviv after the incident.

Russia attacked the Lviv-Kramatorsk train

The enemy was not hit, but the blast wave damaged the windows in three cars. There were no injuries.

Boarding the train in the return direction took place on schedule, flight No. 103/104 to Lviv had already safely departed from Kramatorsk.

The damaged cars will be replaced, and for now we are continuing the movement,” Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

