Russia struck Ukrzaliznytsia — which trains are delayed?

On the night of September 17, the aggressor country Russia carried out a new complex attack on substation of "Ukrzaliznytsia". The company's press service warns of delays in passenger trains in the Odessa and Dnipro directions. Some of the flights are running on changed routes.

Russia's new attack on Ukrzaliznytsia — what are the consequences?

Due to the power outage, there will be delays for trains in the Dnipro direction:

86/72 Lviv — Zaporizhia — Pavlohrad

85/71 Zaporizhia — Pavlohrad — Lviv

75 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih

80 Lviv — Dnipro.

There is a possibility that other trains may be added to this list.

In addition, UZ officially confirmed that some flights are running on changed routes, and 20 reserve locomotives are already in use.

There will be delays and temporary route restrictions in suburban services, and the following flights will be canceled in the morning:

No. 6501/6592 Znamyanka — named after Shevchenko — Cherkasy

No. 6503 Znamyanka — Myronivka

No. 6331 Znamenka — Pomichna

No. 6332 Kolosivka — Znamyanka shortened to Kropyvnytskyi station

No. 6036 Pomichna — Znamyanka route shortened to Saharna station.