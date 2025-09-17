Russia struck Ukrzaliznytsia — which trains are delayed?
Russia struck Ukrzaliznytsia — which trains are delayed?

Russia's new attack on Ukrzaliznytsia - what are the consequences?
Source:  Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of September 17, the aggressor country Russia carried out a new complex attack on substation of "Ukrzaliznytsia". The company's press service warns of delays in passenger trains in the Odessa and Dnipro directions. Some of the flights are running on changed routes.

Points of attention

  • Power outage due to the attack has led to delays for specific trains in the Dnipro direction, with the possibility of more additions to the list.
  • Several morning flights have been canceled, and there will be temporary route restrictions in suburban services following the attack on Ukrzaliznytsia.

Russia's new attack on Ukrzaliznytsia — what are the consequences?

Due to the power outage, there will be delays for trains in the Dnipro direction:

  • 86/72 Lviv — Zaporizhia — Pavlohrad

  • 85/71 Zaporizhia — Pavlohrad — Lviv

  • 75 Kyiv — Kryvyi Rih

  • 80 Lviv — Dnipro.

There is a possibility that other trains may be added to this list.

In addition, UZ officially confirmed that some flights are running on changed routes, and 20 reserve locomotives are already in use.

There will be delays and temporary route restrictions in suburban services, and the following flights will be canceled in the morning:

  • No. 6501/6592 Znamyanka — named after Shevchenko — Cherkasy

  • No. 6503 Znamyanka — Myronivka

  • No. 6331 Znamenka — Pomichna

  • No. 6332 Kolosivka — Znamyanka shortened to Kropyvnytskyi station

  • No. 6036 Pomichna — Znamyanka route shortened to Saharna station.

The Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Pertsovsky, warned that Russia is trying to destroy key hub stations of UZ through its massive attacks on railway infrastructure.

