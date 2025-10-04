Russian attack on train in Shostka — eight people hospitalized
Russian attack on train in Shostka — eight people hospitalized

Shostka
At least 8 injured after Russian drone hits passenger trains in Shostka. Police have launched an investigation.

  • Russian drone attack injures 8 people, including three minors, in Shostka.
  • Police investigate war crimes in Shostka following the UAV attack on passenger trains.
  • City of Shostka and part of the district face power outage due to the ongoing attacks.

8 people injured in Shostka due to Russian drone attack

Under the procedural guidance of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes is being conducted (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on October 4, at around 11:50 a.m., the enemy attacked a passenger train with a drone that was at the Shostka railway station awaiting departure.

A few minutes later, while passengers were being evacuated, another train was hit by a drone again.

As of 1:00 p.m., at least 8 people were injured as a result of the attack by the occupiers.

The massive attack on the city continues.

Among the injured are three children aged 7, 11 and 14. The eldest child is a boy in moderate condition.

Due to enemy strikes, the city of Shostka and part of the district are without electricity. Rescuers and medics are working on the scene, and an operational headquarters has been deployed. All necessary assistance is being provided to the injured.

