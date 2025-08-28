Russia targeted a Ukrainian Intercity train — photos of the consequences

On the night of August 28, the Russian occupiers launched a targeted attack on the Intercity train, which was scheduled to depart on the Kyiv-Kharkiv route today. The hit train was shown online.

As Oleksandr Pertsovsky, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, said, the strike was targeted. It was directed exclusively at civilian transport. The train was supposed to leave for the Kyiv-Kharkiv route today.

Now — we are not canceling flights, passenger cars will be on the route, including those that have just been received from the factory. The key: lives were saved, all the staff on duty in the affected areas were taken to shelter. The impact on the rolling stock was minimized by the quick actions of the employees. Share

The pictures show the completely burnt-out interior of the car, charred seats, damaged walls and cladding, and mangled metal structures. The explosion effectively turned the car into ruins, unusable.

Railway workers quickly restored the infrastructure of the damaged junction in Kozyatyn. Therefore, all trains heading to Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, and Odessa will go through Kozyatyn without detouring the previously damaged section.

In one section of the region, trains will run under backup locomotives, as infrastructure restoration is still ongoing.

Delays for a number of flights will be stored, you can quickly view them here :

The movement of suburban trains in the direction of Hrebinky and Yagotyn will be carried out along a changed route. In this regard, we will run without boarding/disembarking passengers at the stops: Farmacevtichna, Lisnitsvyato, and Darnytsia depot. Share

In particular, we are talking about trains No. 6804 Kyiv — Hrebinka, No. 6806 Kyiv — Yagotyn, No. 6808 Kyiv-Volynskyi — Hrebinka.

Trains departing or arriving at Kozyatyn-1 station are delayed by more than 2 hours. We are working to restore traffic.

Train No. 6206 Kozyatyn-1 — Fastiv-1 is temporarily canceled on this day.