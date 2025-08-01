Russia's attack on Kyiv — the number of victims continues to rise

Emergency and recovery work is underway in the capital of Ukraine at sites affected by yesterday's Russian attack. All search and rescue operations have been completed. As of 10:50, 31 civilians in Kyiv are known to have died.
Points of attention
- 159 people, including 16 children, have been reported injured and are receiving necessary medical care.
- International support and condemnation of Russia's actions are crucial in addressing the tragedy and preventing future attacks.
Zelenskyy revealed the consequences of Russia's large-scale attack
As the head of state reported, he heard a report by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that all search and rescue operations have been completed.
According to the head of state, this tragedy reminds the world that increased pressure on Russia, as well as powerful sanctions, are extremely important right now.
Despite the fact that official Moscow denies their effectiveness, they are working and must be stronger — hitting everything that allows such strikes to continue.
