Ukraine immediately struck 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine immediately struck 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of August 1, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 31, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reveals the extent of Russian occupiers' airstrikes and new attacks using drones and rocket launcher systems.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, with both sides engaging in military actions and strategic maneuvers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of August 1, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 08/1/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,054,200 (+940) people,

  • tanks — 11,068 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,068 (+2) units,

  • artillery systems — 30,944 (+33) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49,057 (+163) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3,551 (+3) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56,894 (+72) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have carried out 57 airstrikes and dropped 127 guided bombs.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy carried out 5,835 attacks, including 126 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,098 kamikaze drones for new attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Senate opposed Trump and voted for large-scale aid for Ukraine
What is known about the decision of the US Senate Appropriations Committee?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians hit Zaporizhia and Kherson — civilians killed
Ivan Fedorov
Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?