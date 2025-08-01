Ukraine immediately struck 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 31, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of August 1, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 08/1/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,054,200 (+940) people,

tanks — 11,068 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,068 (+2) units,

artillery systems — 30,944 (+33) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49,057 (+163) units,

cruise missiles — 3,551 (+3) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 56,894 (+72) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have carried out 57 airstrikes and dropped 127 guided bombs.