Russia massively attacked Kyiv — there are dead and many injured

In Kyiv, as a result of a massive Russian strike on the night of August 28, 45 people were injured and eight were killed.

Russia killed 8 people in Kyiv

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

According to him, the rubble of an ordinary residential building is currently being cleared in Kyiv after a Russian strike.

Another massive attack on our cities and communities. More murders. Unfortunately, at least eight people are known to have died. Among them is one child. My condolences to all relatives and friends. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As Zelenskyy emphasized, people may still be under the rubble. Dozens of injured.

These Russian missiles and strike drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who has been calling for weeks and months for a ceasefire and real diplomacy. Russia is choosing ballistics over the negotiating table. It is choosing to continue the killing over ending the war. And that means Russia is still not afraid of the consequences. Russia is still taking advantage of the fact that at least part of the world is turning a blind eye to the murdered children and looking for excuses for Putin. Share

Kyiv after the Russian attack

As reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, there are already 45 wounded in Kyiv.

As of 08:30, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 45.

Titanic efforts are currently being made by rescuers of the State Emergency Service at the crash sites in Kyiv. A newly created special mobile unit of the State Emergency Service "Delta" is operating at one of the locations. Three people were rescued alive from under the rubble. There is a high probability that there are still people under the ruins.

Rescuers' work

Climbers, dog handlers, psychologists, engineering, fire and rescue equipment are involved. Robotic equipment is being actively used to clear the area so that rescuers can work faster. In total, about 500 rescuers and 1,000 police officers are working simultaneously in Kyiv.

Kyiv police are working with the victims. More than 60 investigative and operational groups are already on the ground, accepting citizens' statements and recording the consequences of the shelling.