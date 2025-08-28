In Kyiv, as a result of a massive Russian strike on the night of August 28, 45 people were injured and eight were killed.
Points of attention
- Kyiv experienced a devastating attack by Russia resulting in eight deaths and 45 injuries, prompting President Zelensky to call for real diplomacy to end the conflict.
- Efforts are underway to rescue the injured and search for survivors under the rubble with the involvement of hundreds of rescuers, police officers, and specialized equipment.
- The tragic event in Kyiv highlights the ongoing violence and lack of progress in ceasefire negotiations, with Russia opting for military actions over diplomatic resolutions.
Russia killed 8 people in Kyiv
Eight people were killed in a massive Russian strike in Kyiv.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to him, the rubble of an ordinary residential building is currently being cleared in Kyiv after a Russian strike.
As Zelenskyy emphasized, people may still be under the rubble. Dozens of injured.
As reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, there are already 45 wounded in Kyiv.
As of 08:30, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv has increased to 45.
Titanic efforts are currently being made by rescuers of the State Emergency Service at the crash sites in Kyiv. A newly created special mobile unit of the State Emergency Service "Delta" is operating at one of the locations. Three people were rescued alive from under the rubble. There is a high probability that there are still people under the ruins.
Climbers, dog handlers, psychologists, engineering, fire and rescue equipment are involved. Robotic equipment is being actively used to clear the area so that rescuers can work faster. In total, about 500 rescuers and 1,000 police officers are working simultaneously in Kyiv.
Kyiv police are working with the victims. More than 60 investigative and operational groups are already on the ground, accepting citizens' statements and recording the consequences of the shelling.
