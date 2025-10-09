Occupiers used a drone to target a utility company car in Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured

On October 9, Russians attacked a utility vehicle in the Korabelny district of Kherson: one worker was killed and three were seriously injured.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers attacked a utility vehicle in Kherson using a drone, leading to the death of one worker and injuring three others.
- The injured utility workers were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, where medical personnel are doing their best to save their lives.
- The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the tragic incident, emphasizing the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims.
Russian occupiers attacked a utility vehicle in Kherson: one person was killed
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
As noted, as a result of the enemy strike, an employee of one of the utility companies who was driving died on the spot.
Three more of his colleagues, aged 44, 49 and 48, suffered contusions, shrapnel wounds, blast and closed head injuries.
All the injured were taken to the hospital in serious condition. At this moment, doctors continue to fight for their lives.
According to the Kherson MVD, water utility workers came under fire in the Korabelny district of Kherson at around 2:30 p.m. They were in a car at the time of the attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-