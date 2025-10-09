Occupiers used a drone to target a utility company car in Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured

On October 9, Russians attacked a utility vehicle in the Korabelny district of Kherson: one worker was killed and three were seriously injured.

Russian occupiers attacked a utility vehicle in Kherson: one person was killed

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Russians attacked a utility vehicle in the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. Alexander Prokudin Head of Kherson OVA

As noted, as a result of the enemy strike, an employee of one of the utility companies who was driving died on the spot.

Three more of his colleagues, aged 44, 49 and 48, suffered contusions, shrapnel wounds, blast and closed head injuries.

All the injured were taken to the hospital in serious condition. At this moment, doctors continue to fight for their lives.

According to the Kherson MVD, water utility workers came under fire in the Korabelny district of Kherson at around 2:30 p.m. They were in a car at the time of the attack.