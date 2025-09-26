Russia massively shelled Kherson with artillery — the number of casualties increased

The number of people injured as a result of the morning shelling of the Central District of Kherson has increased to six - a 34-year-old man sought medical attention.

Shelling of Kherson: 6 citizens injured

This was reported by the Kherson MBA.

A 34-year-old resident of Kherson went to the doctors.

As noted, about 10.00 people received concussion and explosive injuries as a result of enemy shelling of the Central District.

The victim was provided with the necessary medical care. He will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

It was previously reported that 5 people were injured due to artillery shelling at around 10 a.m. in the Central District of Kherson.

Also, in the center of Kherson, a minibus came under enemy artillery fire at around 8:30 this morning, resulting in three casualties.

The authorities are urging residents not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.