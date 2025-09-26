Russia massively shelled Kherson with artillery — the number of casualties increased
Ukraine
Russia massively shelled Kherson with artillery — the number of casualties increased

Kherson MBA
Shelling of Kherson
The number of people injured as a result of the morning shelling of the Central District of Kherson has increased to six - a 34-year-old man sought medical attention.

  • Russia's artillery shelling in Kherson caused increased casualties, with six citizens injured, including a 34-year-old man seeking medical attention.
  • A minibus in the central district of Kherson was also hit by enemy fire, resulting in three additional casualties.
  • Authorities are advising residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities in the affected areas for safety.

Shelling of Kherson: 6 citizens injured

This was reported by the Kherson MBA.

A 34-year-old resident of Kherson went to the doctors.

As noted, about 10.00 people received concussion and explosive injuries as a result of enemy shelling of the Central District.

The victim was provided with the necessary medical care. He will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

It was previously reported that 5 people were injured due to artillery shelling at around 10 a.m. in the Central District of Kherson.

Also, in the center of Kherson, a minibus came under enemy artillery fire at around 8:30 this morning, resulting in three casualties.

The authorities are urging residents not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

Ukraine
Ukraine
