Russia massively shelled Kherson with artillery — the number of casualties increased

The number of people injured as a result of the morning shelling of the Central District of Kherson has increased to six - a 34-year-old man sought medical attention.
Points of attention
- Russia's artillery shelling in Kherson caused increased casualties, with six citizens injured, including a 34-year-old man seeking medical attention.
- A minibus in the central district of Kherson was also hit by enemy fire, resulting in three additional casualties.
- Authorities are advising residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities in the affected areas for safety.
Shelling of Kherson: 6 citizens injured
This was reported by the Kherson MBA.
A 34-year-old resident of Kherson went to the doctors.
As noted, about 10.00 people received concussion and explosive injuries as a result of enemy shelling of the Central District.
It was previously reported that 5 people were injured due to artillery shelling at around 10 a.m. in the Central District of Kherson.
Also, in the center of Kherson, a minibus came under enemy artillery fire at around 8:30 this morning, resulting in three casualties.
The authorities are urging residents not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-