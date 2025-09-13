Russia bombed Inhulets in the Kherson region — a woman was killed, there were wounded
Ukraine
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
KAB
Russian military aircraft attacked the village of Inhulets in the Kherson region with guided bombs on the evening of September 13. Five local residents were injured in the explosions. One woman died.

Points of attention

  • Russian military aircraft bombed the village of Inhulets in the Kherson region, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several residents.
  • The airstrike caused blast, head, and brain injuries, as well as contusions and shrapnel wounds among the victims, who were promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
  • The tragic incident led to the discovery of a deceased woman under the rubble of a house, highlighting the devastating consequences of the attack.

Russian aviation bombed the village of Inhulets in the Kherson region

This is reported by the Kherson OVA.

At around 5:00 p.m., Russian military aircraft attacked Ingulets with guided bombs. Four people were injured as a result of the strike.

They noted that three women, ages 48, 59, and 60, suffered blast and head injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

The ambulance crew also provided assistance to a 64-year-old woman. She had a blast injury and concussion. She refused hospitalization.

After a Russian airstrike on the village of Inhulets in the Kherson region, the body of a deceased woman was discovered under the rubble of a house.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

The Russian army killed another resident of the Kherson region. As a result of an airstrike on Ingulets, a 49-year-old woman received injuries incompatible with life.

Alexander Prokudin

Alexander Prokudin

Head of the Kherson OVA

Prokudin clarified that the body of the deceased was found under the rubble of the house.

