Russia bombed Inhulets in the Kherson region — a woman was killed, there were wounded

Russian military aircraft attacked the village of Inhulets in the Kherson region with guided bombs on the evening of September 13. Five local residents were injured in the explosions. One woman died.
Russian aviation bombed the village of Inhulets in the Kherson region
This is reported by the Kherson OVA.
They noted that three women, ages 48, 59, and 60, suffered blast and head injuries, contusions, and shrapnel wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.
The ambulance crew also provided assistance to a 64-year-old woman. She had a blast injury and concussion. She refused hospitalization.
After a Russian airstrike on the village of Inhulets in the Kherson region, the body of a deceased woman was discovered under the rubble of a house.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
Prokudin clarified that the body of the deceased was found under the rubble of the house.
