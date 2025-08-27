Russians attacked Kherson region — civilians killed

On August 27, the Kherson region again came under attack by Russian invaders. According to the latest data, at least three civilians were killed.

Russians continue to kill civilians

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports on the consequences of new Russian attacks.

On the morning of August 27, he stated that the Russian army was hitting critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 5 private houses were damaged.

In addition, it was indicated that 11 civilians were injured due to Russian aggression.

It later became known that at around 09:00, Russian soldiers fired artillery at a farm in Novovorontsovka.

"As a result of the hostile attack, two workers were fatally wounded: a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. My condolences to the families and friends of the deceased," Prokudin said. Share

According to him, it later became known about the death of another resident of the Kherson region due to a strike by a Russian drone.