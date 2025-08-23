Russia attacked Donetsk and Kherson regions — there are dead and wounded

Over the past 24 hours, August 22, the aggressor country Russia continued to terrorize the Donetsk and Kherson regions of Ukraine. According to the latest data, the Russians took the lives of two civilians and injured 23 more civilians.

What is known about the situation in the Donetsk and Kherson regions?

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic Vadym Filashkin reports on the consequences of the attacks by the Russian invaders.

Russia is killing civilians! On August 22, Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region: in Kostyantynivka, the report says.

In addition, it is noted that 7 more people in the region were injured during the day.

Vadym Filashkin draws attention to the fact that the total number of Russian victims in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha:

According to the Kherson OVA, no one died in the region as a result of Russian attacks on August 22, but many civilians were injured.

According to the latest data, 16 civilians were killed.

Local authorities draw attention to the fact that the Russian army has again struck critical and social infrastructure.

In addition, residential areas of settlements in the region were damaged by enemy attacks, in particular, 11 private houses were damaged.

The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, private garages, and cars.