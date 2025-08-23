Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — air defense report

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of August 22-23, Russian invaders carried out attacks on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 49 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
Points of attention
- Electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, along with mobile fire groups, were deployed to destroy enemy targets during the attack.
- Ukrainian defenders are called upon to hold the sky and strive for victory in the ongoing conflict against Russian occupiers.
What is known about the results of the air defense work?
A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at 10:40 p.m. on August 22.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
Electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 13 UAVs were hit in 7 locations in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-