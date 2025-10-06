Russia used a drone to attack a maternity hospital in Sumy

On October 6, a Russian drone struck the Perinatal Center in Sumy, causing the roof of the building to catch fire.
Points of attention
- A Russian drone targeted a maternity hospital in Sumy, causing a fire on the roof of the building, but thanks to quick response and shelter, no injuries were reported.
- Regional leadership and volunteers took immediate action to address the aftermath of the drone attack on the perinatal center in Sumy, showcasing resilience and determination.
- Despite the attack on the medical facility with 166 individuals inside, including children, everyone managed to evacuate to the shelter safely, as confirmed by the head of the Sumy Regional Emergency Management Agency.
Russia attacked a maternity hospital in Sumy
The enemy targeted a medical facility in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy with a drone. At the time of the attack, there were 166 people in the facility, including 11 children, said Oleh Hrygorov, head of the Sumy Regional Emergency Management Agency.
According to Grigorov, everyone managed to get down to the shelter, and there were no preliminary injuries.
Journalists showed the consequences of a Russian drone attack on a maternity hospital in Sumy.
"Volunteers arrived at the scene to cover the damaged roof as soon as possible," said Oleksiy Klyuyev, coordinator of the Sumy branch of Dobrobat.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-