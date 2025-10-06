Russia used a drone to attack a maternity hospital in Sumy

On October 6, a Russian drone struck the Perinatal Center in Sumy, causing the roof of the building to catch fire.

Russia attacked a maternity hospital in Sumy

The enemy targeted a medical facility in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy with a drone. At the time of the attack, there were 166 people in the facility, including 11 children, said Oleh Hrygorov, head of the Sumy Regional Emergency Management Agency.

According to Grigorov, everyone managed to get down to the shelter, and there were no preliminary injuries.

As the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, clarified, today the roof of the Perinatal Center caught fire as a result of a Russian strike. Share

Journalists showed the consequences of a Russian drone attack on a maternity hospital in Sumy.