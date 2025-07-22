Russians attacked Sumy twice — one person died
Ukraine
Sumy OVA
On July 22, Russian invaders struck Sumy twice. This time, the enemy attacked areas of civilian and social infrastructure. According to the latest data, one person was killed and four others were injured.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Sumy MVA highlights the deliberate targeting of civilians by the Russian army and the need for continued vigilance.
  • The local State Emergency Service department is actively involved in the rescue and recovery efforts in Sumy, addressing the aftermath of the attacks.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Sumy

The head of the Sumy MVA, Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, spoke about the situation in the city.

According to him, during the first strike, the Russian invaders hit a drone near a high-rise building.

A playground was damaged and windows were broken. It is noted that a civilian infrastructure facility was also damaged. Initially, two people were reported injured.

A little later, the Russian army struck again. This happened near another social infrastructure facility.

The blast wave damaged a building. One person died. According to updated data, the number of injured after both attacks has increased to four — they were hospitalized.

Serhiy Kryvosheyenko draws attention to the fact that the Russians always deliberately strike civilian objects because they want to intimidate the residents of the border city.

The local department of the State Emergency Service also reports on the situation in Sumy.

It is indicated that since the morning, rescuers have been helping residents of the city whose homes were damaged as a result of the evening attack.

At the moment, the main work is being carried out in the most damaged 9-story residential building. The dismantling of emergency structures, balcony and window frames is underway. The work is ongoing.

