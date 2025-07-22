Unique systems for F-16 created in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that in order to service Western F-16 fighters in Ukraine, they have developed unique mobile systems. This is "Project 61".

What is known about "Project 61"?

These are the first mobile complexes in Ukraine for servicing new-model aircraft.

As the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes, they previously lacked mobility in terms of servicing both the F-16s themselves and their aviation weapons.

That is why "Return Alive", at the request of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, with the support of the state company "Ukrnafta", developed, purchased and transferred the first mobile complexes in the country to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this is a unique, independent, and effective ecosystem that is based on the real needs of Ukraine in this war:

a mobile mission planning complex, where pre-flight briefing of pilots and support of aircraft in the near zone are conducted;

two aviation weapons training complexes that accelerate the preparation and testing of ammunition, as well as facilitate their suspension on the aircraft.

It is worth noting that previously, 10 to 12 people were needed to suspend one ammunition.

Thanks to this complex, it is now possible to implement this with the help of three people, — emphasizes Serhiy, a representative of "Office 61"

It is also indicated that Ukrnafta made a contribution of UAH 49,438,176.90.