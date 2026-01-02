Russia launches missile strikes on Kharkiv, over 10 injured

On the afternoon of January 2, Russia struck Kharkiv with missiles. At this time, 16 people are known to have been injured.

Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are casualties

The enemy struck a five-story residential building in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

At this time, 13 people are known to have been injured. Six people have been taken to the hospital, including one woman in serious condition. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

The impact completely destroyed the house, started a fire, and damaged the windows and facades of nearby houses.

Kharkiv after Russian missile strikes

Emergency services are working at the scene of the crash. A rescue operation is underway.

At 3:38 p.m., Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 16 casualties.