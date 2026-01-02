Russia launches missile strikes on Kharkiv, over 10 injured

On the afternoon of January 2, Russia struck Kharkiv with missiles. At this time, 16 people are known to have been injured.
Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are casualties
The enemy struck a five-story residential building in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
The impact completely destroyed the house, started a fire, and damaged the windows and facades of nearby houses.
Emergency services are working at the scene of the crash. A rescue operation is underway.
At 3:38 p.m., Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 16 casualties.
