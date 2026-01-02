Russian attack on Kharkiv. Rescuers find child's body under rubble of house
Russian attack on Kharkiv. Rescuers find child's body under rubble of house

A child was killed in a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv on January 2, and her body was found under the rubble.

Points of attention

  • Tragic consequence of the Russian attack on Kharkiv as rescuers find a 3-year-old child's body under the rubble of a house.
  • The search and rescue operation in Kharkiv continues to locate possible victims under the debris caused by the Russian strike.
  • Official statements confirm the discovery of the child's body in the aftermath of the attack, sparking condolences and highlighting the human toll of conflict.

Russia killed a 3-year-old boy in Kharkiv

This was announced at 9:08 p.m. by the city mayor, Igor Terekhov.

"The body of a child has just been found under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the post says.

There are probably still people under the rubble.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, clarified that the child was also previously under the rubble with his mother.

He later noted that the deceased boy was 3 years old.

The deceased boy, whose body was recovered from the rubble, was 3 years old. Our sincere condolences to the child's family and friends.

A search and rescue operation is underway in Kharkiv.

