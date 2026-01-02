Russian attack on Kharkiv. Rescuers find child's body under rubble of house

A child was killed in a Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv on January 2, and her body was found under the rubble.

This was announced at 9:08 p.m. by the city mayor, Igor Terekhov.

"The body of a child has just been found under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the post says.

There are probably still people under the rubble.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, clarified that the child was also previously under the rubble with his mother. Share

He later noted that the deceased boy was 3 years old.

A search and rescue operation is underway in Kharkiv.