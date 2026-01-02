Russia cynically blamed Ukraine for its missile strike on Kharkiv

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country falsely stated that Russia did not launch any strikes on Kharkiv, but rather that an ammunition depot exploded in a shopping mall next to a residential building.

Russia is cynically lying about the missile strike on Kharkiv

Information about the alleged task of the Russian Armed Forces to strike Kharkiv is not true, the Ministry of Defense said.

The Russian Air Force did not plan or carry out strikes using missile weapons or aircraft within the city. Judging by the video footage published by Ukrainian resources, the epicenter of the explosion was located in the Persona shopping center.

Footage published before the explosion in the shopping center shows heavy smoke, indicating the detonation of stored Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition, the occupiers say.

Kyiv's statements about an alleged Russian strike on Kharkiv are aimed at diverting attention from the terrorist attack in Khorly committed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, — they were invented in Russia. Share

As a reminder, on January 2, a five-story building in Kharkiv was destroyed by a Russian Iskander missile strike, injuring 31 people. The search for residents under the rubble is still ongoing.