Russia cynically blamed Ukraine for its missile strike on Kharkiv

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country falsely stated that Russia did not launch any strikes on Kharkiv, but rather that an ammunition depot exploded in a shopping mall next to a residential building.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Defense of Russia falsely attributes the missile strike on Kharkiv to an ammunition depot explosion caused by Ukraine, attempting to evade responsibility for the attack.
- Video footage released by the Russian Federation to support their claims is misleading and does not align with the facts surrounding the incident in Kharkiv.
- Contrary to Russia's assertions, evidence points to a missile strike by Russian forces in Kharkiv, causing significant damage to residential buildings and injuring numerous civilians.
Russia is cynically lying about the missile strike on Kharkiv
Information about the alleged task of the Russian Armed Forces to strike Kharkiv is not true, the Ministry of Defense said.
The Russian Air Force did not plan or carry out strikes using missile weapons or aircraft within the city. Judging by the video footage published by Ukrainian resources, the epicenter of the explosion was located in the Persona shopping center.
Footage published before the explosion in the shopping center shows heavy smoke, indicating the detonation of stored Ukrainian Armed Forces ammunition, the occupiers say.
As a reminder, on January 2, a five-story building in Kharkiv was destroyed by a Russian Iskander missile strike, injuring 31 people. The search for residents under the rubble is still ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-