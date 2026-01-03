Russian missile strike on Kharkiv — death toll rises
Russian missile strike on Kharkiv — death toll rises

Igor Terekhov
Kharkiv
The death toll from the missile strike by Russian troops on Kharkiv on January 2 has risen to three - fragments of the body of another person have been found under the rubble.

  • Russian troops conducted a missile strike on Kharkiv, resulting in a tragic incident with the death toll now at three.
  • Mayor Igor Terekhov confirmed the increase in casualties and the discovery of body fragments at the site of the missile strike.
  • The search and rescue operatio

Russia killed another person in Kharkiv

This was announced by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.

According to our Situation Center, body fragments of another person were found at the site of yesterday's explosions.

As noted, the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

The death toll has now reached 3 people.

