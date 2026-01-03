Russian missile strike on Kharkiv — death toll rises

The death toll from the missile strike by Russian troops on Kharkiv on January 2 has risen to three - fragments of the body of another person have been found under the rubble.
Russia killed another person in Kharkiv
This was announced by the city mayor Igor Terekhov.
As noted, the search and rescue operation is ongoing.
This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
The death toll has now reached 3 people.
