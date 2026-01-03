Russia's attack on Kharkiv — 5 people may be under the rubble

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, officially confirmed that the victims of the Russian airstrike on Kharkiv were a woman and a child. According to him, they are still searching for 5 people under the rubble.

Russia's strike on Kharkiv — latest details

As Oleg Synegubov noted, the city is still clearing the rubble at the site of the enemy attack, which took place on January 2.

The head of the OVA specified that 27 people were injured as a result of the enemy strike, seven of whom are in hospitals.

The woman, hospitalized in serious condition, underwent surgery and remains in intensive care. Unfortunately, two people died — a 3-year-old boy and a 22-year-old girl. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

He also officially confirmed that five more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

It is entirely possible that at the time of the Russian attack they were in an office building, and there is currently no contact with them.

"Rescue efforts continued all night," Sinegubov added.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, together with all emergency and municipal services, are working at the scene of the crash: clearing rubble and helping the victims.