Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kharkiv region, killing three people

Three people were killed and three others were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Dergachivska community in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of January 23.
Occupiers used drone to attack car in Kharkiv region: there are victims
Initially, it was known about two dead women and three injured.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.
The injured were hospitalized, Sinegubov added.
