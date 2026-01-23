Russian drone attacks civilian car in Kharkiv region, killing three people

Three people were killed and three others were injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Dergachivska community in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of January 23.

Occupiers used drone to attack car in Kharkiv region: there are victims

Initially, it was known about two dead women and three injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

Russian military personnel fired from a UAV at a civilian car near the village of Prudyanka, Kharkiv region. As a result of the enemy strike, two people were killed and three others were injured to varying degrees. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

The injured were hospitalized, Sinegubov added.