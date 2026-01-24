Russian attack on Kharkiv — 27 people injured
Ukraine
Russian attack on Kharkiv — 27 people injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The number of victims in Kharkiv continues to grow
The number of casualties among civilians in Kharkiv as a result of Russia's night attack on the city has increased to 27 people.

  • The head of the Kharkiv OVA confirmed that emergency services are working to provide assistance and address the aftermath of the attack.
  • The situation in Kharkiv remains tense and volatile as the number of victims continues to grow, emphasizing the urgent need for international intervention and support.

The number of victims in Kharkiv continues to grow

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, last night the Russian invaders again massively attacked the city with strike drones.

In total, the enemy carried out 25 strikes on 10 locations.

In addition, it is noted that more than 100 Russian strike drones were detected in the airspace over the region.

The number of people injured in the nighttime enemy attack on Kharkiv has increased to 27. Medics are providing all necessary assistance.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

It is also reported that windows were broken in many houses and more than 60 cars were damaged.

Sinegubov officially confirmed that more than 40 people had to be evacuated from one of the houses.

Emergency services continue to work on site, eliminating the consequences of the hit and recording another crime by the occupiers, — adds the head of the Kharkiv OVA.

What is important to understand is that during the night of December 23-24, Russia massively attacked Ukraine, using over 370 attack drones and 21 missiles of various types.

