On October 14, NATO begins its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise. More than 60 aircraft will take part in them, which will make training flights over Western Europe.
Points of attention
- NATO's annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise is of strategic importance to maintaining nuclear deterrence and the Alliance's readiness to defend its members.
- This year's exercise covers flights over Western Europe involving two thousand troops and various types of aircraft.
- The change in Russia's nuclear rhetoric and efforts to distance itself from inadequate threats are an indicator that Moscow is aware of the ineffectiveness of its threats and will try to preserve its image in the international arena.
- Against the background of new nuclear threats from Russia, conducting exercises becomes especially important for the security of Europe and confirmation of the deterrence potential of the Alliance.
How NATO training will take place
NATO said Steadfast Noon would last two weeks, involving fighter jets capable of carrying US nuclear warheads, but no live weapons would be used.
These annual NATO nuclear exercises are held every October. This year's Steadfast Noon involves 2,000 troops from eight air bases, as well as various types of aircraft: nuclear-powered jets, bombers, escort fighters, refueling and reconnaissance aircraft.
This year's exercises cover flights mainly over Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the airspace of Denmark, Great Britain and over the North Sea.
Preparations for these maneuvers began a year ago, and 13 countries of the Alliance provided their aircraft to participate.
The exercises are taking place against the background of new nuclear threats from Russia.
Putin talked about changing nuclear rhetoric
Peskov urged "not to appeal excessively to the new nuclear doctrine" and not to connect it with the so-called "SVO".
The Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC explains that this interpretation of Putin's "red lines" is presented in the Russian media as an attempt to "cool down hot nuclear heads."
It is characteristic that this statement was made against the background of the "nuclear ecstasy" of top Russian propagandists, who went far beyond common sense in their threats to Western countries.
Peskov's current statement is an attempt by the Kremlin to distance itself from inadequate nuclear threats. This is how Russia is trying not to destroy the last shreds of the "peace-making" image of Putin, who has repeatedly spoken about his alleged "readiness for negotiations."
The change in nuclear rhetoric is yet another proof that Moscow is bluffing. The Kremlin understands that threats do not have the expected effect on the Western community. Instead of fear, the West only reinforces its understanding that the Russian Federation is a nuclear terrorist that must be stopped.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-