On October 14, NATO begins its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercise. More than 60 aircraft will take part in them, which will make training flights over Western Europe.

How NATO training will take place

NATO said Steadfast Noon would last two weeks, involving fighter jets capable of carrying US nuclear warheads, but no live weapons would be used.

These annual NATO nuclear exercises are held every October. This year's Steadfast Noon involves 2,000 troops from eight air bases, as well as various types of aircraft: nuclear-powered jets, bombers, escort fighters, refueling and reconnaissance aircraft.

This year's exercises cover flights mainly over Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the airspace of Denmark, Great Britain and over the North Sea.

Preparations for these maneuvers began a year ago, and 13 countries of the Alliance provided their aircraft to participate.

Steadfast Noon is an important test of NATO's nuclear deterrent and sends a clear signal to any potential adversary that the Alliance is ready to defend all its members, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said. Share

The exercises are taking place against the background of new nuclear threats from Russia.

Putin talked about changing nuclear rhetoric

Peskov urged "not to appeal excessively to the new nuclear doctrine" and not to connect it with the so-called "SVO".

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC explains that this interpretation of Putin's "red lines" is presented in the Russian media as an attempt to "cool down hot nuclear heads."

It is characteristic that this statement was made against the background of the "nuclear ecstasy" of top Russian propagandists, who went far beyond common sense in their threats to Western countries.

Peskov's current statement is an attempt by the Kremlin to distance itself from inadequate nuclear threats. This is how Russia is trying not to destroy the last shreds of the "peace-making" image of Putin, who has repeatedly spoken about his alleged "readiness for negotiations."