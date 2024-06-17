NATO is negotiating to deploy more nuclear weapons in the face of a growing threat from Russia and China.

As the alliance's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said, the bloc should show the world its atomic arsenal to send a direct message to its enemies.

He said there had been consultations among alliance members about removing missiles from storage and putting them on standby, calling for transparency as a deterrent.

I won't go into the operational details of how many nuclear warheads should be operational and how many should be stored, but we need to consult on those issues. This is precisely what we do. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

He sharply warned about China's threat and emphasized that nuclear transparency should be a cornerstone of NATO's nuclear strategy.

"Transparency helps send a direct message that we are, of course, a nuclear alliance," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that the goal of NATO is a world without nuclear weapons. Still, as long as there are nuclear weapons, we must remain a nuclear alliance because a world where Russia, China and North Korea have nuclear weapons and NATO does not is dangerous.

He warned that China, in particular, was investing heavily in modern weapons, including its nuclear arsenal, which he said would grow to 1,000 warheads as early as 2030.

What is known about the nuclear exercises of the Russian Federation

On May 6, the Russian authorities announced that they would conduct military exercises that would include practising the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said that these exercises are aimed at cooling down "hot heads" in the West, which Moscow accused of pushing for a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia.

In turn, the Pentagon noted that they do not see any changes in the position of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, despite Moscow's statement that it is planning exercises with the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

On June 11, Russia began the second stage of training with practical training and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.