NATO discusses deployment of nuclear weapons amid Russia, China threats
Category
World
Publication date

NATO discusses deployment of nuclear weapons amid Russia, China threats

NATO
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

NATO is negotiating to deploy more nuclear weapons in the face of a growing threat from Russia and China.

Points of attention

 

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted the need for nuclear transparency to deter our enemies.
  • Given China's investment in its nuclear arsenal, NATO believes that maintaining the nuclear alliance is necessary to ensure security.
  • Russia and China use military exercises involving nuclear weapons as a way to demonstrate their power and deter possible aggression from the West.
  • China is projected to increase its nuclear arsenal to 1,000 warheads by 2030, posing a significant challenge to global security.

NATO is discussing the deployment of more nuclear weapons

As the alliance's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said, the bloc should show the world its atomic arsenal to send a direct message to its enemies.

He said there had been consultations among alliance members about removing missiles from storage and putting them on standby, calling for transparency as a deterrent.

I won't go into the operational details of how many nuclear warheads should be operational and how many should be stored, but we need to consult on those issues. This is precisely what we do.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

Secretary General of NATO

He sharply warned about China's threat and emphasized that nuclear transparency should be a cornerstone of NATO's nuclear strategy.

"Transparency helps send a direct message that we are, of course, a nuclear alliance," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that the goal of NATO is a world without nuclear weapons. Still, as long as there are nuclear weapons, we must remain a nuclear alliance because a world where Russia, China and North Korea have nuclear weapons and NATO does not is dangerous.

He warned that China, in particular, was investing heavily in modern weapons, including its nuclear arsenal, which he said would grow to 1,000 warheads as early as 2030.

What is known about the nuclear exercises of the Russian Federation

On May 6, the Russian authorities announced that they would conduct military exercises that would include practising the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said that these exercises are aimed at cooling down "hot heads" in the West, which Moscow accused of pushing for a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia.

In turn, the Pentagon noted that they do not see any changes in the position of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, despite Moscow's statement that it is planning exercises with the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

On June 11, Russia began the second stage of training with practical training and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia may attack NATO countries within five years, German MoD chief forecasts
Boris Pistorius
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Stoltenberg acknowledged the lack of certainty in NATO regarding Ukraine's membership
Jens Stoltenberg

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?