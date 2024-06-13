Russia may attack NATO countries within five years, German MoD chief forecasts
Category
Politics
Publication date

Russia may attack NATO countries within five years, German MoD chief forecasts

Boris Pistorius
Читати українською
Source:  Bild

The head of the German Defence Ministry, Boris Pistorius, said that Russia could attack NATO countries within the next five years.

Points of attention

  • The head of the German Defense Ministry foresees a possible Russian attack on NATO countries within the next 5 years.
  • Ukraine can gain an advantage in a war with Russia by using Western weapons to strike Russian military facilities.
  • Depriving Russia of places considered safe from Ukrainian attacks can lead to losses of the Russian army and victory of Ukraine in the conflict.
  • American veterans and Western analysts confirm that strikes on Russian territory will force the Russian Federation to wage war at a pace it cannot sustain.
  • Constant support with weapons and training will help Ukraine to win the conflict with the Russian Federation.

Pistorius expects a Russian attack on NATO in the coming years

According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, threats to European security have increased significantly after the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

We must take into account that in 2029, the Russian Federation will be able to attack one of the NATO countries. Therefore, we must restore the deterrence potential in terms of personnel, Pistorius warned.

According to him, the number of the Armed Forces of Germany should increase to 203 thousand people in the near future.

At the same time, according to NATO estimates, Germany also needs about 200,000 reservists.

What should the US and EU do for the sake of Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia?

According to the journalists of The Hill publication, EU countries and the USA should allow Ukraine to use Western weapons against any targets on the territory of Russia.

Ukraine can strike Russian military facilities on the territory of Ukraine, as well as on areas of its front north of Kharkiv. But it was forbidden to use this weapon to fire at targets in other places. It cannot hit factories where drones are assembled, training bases near Rostov-on-Don, military headquarters or weapons depots, the publication notes.

According to the authors of the material, the entire success of Russia in the unleashed war against Ukraine relies on the presence of places that are considered safe from attacks by Ukrainian missiles and drones.

Balancing this account and giving Ukraine the opportunity to strike at Russia when and where it wants, ... will force it to conduct an offensive at such a pace that its military will not be able to withstand without breaking, — Western analysts emphasise.

The American veteran also believes that strikes on Russian territory will finally give the Ukrainians an advantage where the enemy is concentrating excess forces.

This will present Russia with the impossible choice of marching forward to defeat or staying put and defeating more slowly. In any case, this gives Ukraine a noticeable advantage — an advantage that a warring country deserves, and which in the long run, together with constant support with weapons and ammunition, as well as training, will lead to victory, the authors of the article emphasise.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO is preparing for a ground war with Russia on the territory of Europe
NATO military
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban promises NATO chief to stop blocking Ukraine's support
NATO
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden's position on Ukraine's membership in NATO hasn't changed, US official says
US Department of State
Biden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?