The head of the German Defence Ministry, Boris Pistorius, said that Russia could attack NATO countries within the next five years.

According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, threats to European security have increased significantly after the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

We must take into account that in 2029, the Russian Federation will be able to attack one of the NATO countries. Therefore, we must restore the deterrence potential in terms of personnel, Pistorius warned.

According to him, the number of the Armed Forces of Germany should increase to 203 thousand people in the near future.

At the same time, according to NATO estimates, Germany also needs about 200,000 reservists.

What should the US and EU do for the sake of Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia?

According to the journalists of The Hill publication, EU countries and the USA should allow Ukraine to use Western weapons against any targets on the territory of Russia.

Ukraine can strike Russian military facilities on the territory of Ukraine, as well as on areas of its front north of Kharkiv. But it was forbidden to use this weapon to fire at targets in other places. It cannot hit factories where drones are assembled, training bases near Rostov-on-Don, military headquarters or weapons depots, the publication notes.

According to the authors of the material, the entire success of Russia in the unleashed war against Ukraine relies on the presence of places that are considered safe from attacks by Ukrainian missiles and drones.

Balancing this account and giving Ukraine the opportunity to strike at Russia when and where it wants, ... will force it to conduct an offensive at such a pace that its military will not be able to withstand without breaking, — Western analysts emphasise. Share

The American veteran also believes that strikes on Russian territory will finally give the Ukrainians an advantage where the enemy is concentrating excess forces.