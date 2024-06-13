The head of the German Defence Ministry, Boris Pistorius, said that Russia could attack NATO countries within the next five years.
Points of attention
- The head of the German Defense Ministry foresees a possible Russian attack on NATO countries within the next 5 years.
- Ukraine can gain an advantage in a war with Russia by using Western weapons to strike Russian military facilities.
- Depriving Russia of places considered safe from Ukrainian attacks can lead to losses of the Russian army and victory of Ukraine in the conflict.
- American veterans and Western analysts confirm that strikes on Russian territory will force the Russian Federation to wage war at a pace it cannot sustain.
- Constant support with weapons and training will help Ukraine to win the conflict with the Russian Federation.
Pistorius expects a Russian attack on NATO in the coming years
According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, threats to European security have increased significantly after the large-scale invasion of the occupation army of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.
According to him, the number of the Armed Forces of Germany should increase to 203 thousand people in the near future.
At the same time, according to NATO estimates, Germany also needs about 200,000 reservists.
What should the US and EU do for the sake of Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia?
According to the journalists of The Hill publication, EU countries and the USA should allow Ukraine to use Western weapons against any targets on the territory of Russia.
According to the authors of the material, the entire success of Russia in the unleashed war against Ukraine relies on the presence of places that are considered safe from attacks by Ukrainian missiles and drones.
The American veteran also believes that strikes on Russian territory will finally give the Ukrainians an advantage where the enemy is concentrating excess forces.
