NATO countries are developing land corridors to quickly move US and other allied troops to the front lines in the event of a potential armed conflict with Russia
- NATO is actively preparing for a possible large-scale war with Russia within the next 20 years by developing land corridors to quickly deploy troops.
- The alliance plans to have US troops arrive at various European ports and travel overland to strategic points, adapting to potential threats from the Russian Federation.
- In response to Putin's aggressive rhetoric, NATO is ready to change land corridors and swiftly respond to any threats from Russia, including the use of nuclear weapons.
- Plans include American troops landing in ports of the Netherlands, traveling through Germany to Poland, and potential routes through Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, and other parts of Europe.
- The heightened tensions are exemplified by Putin's threats against Western allies and hints at the use of nuclear weapons if Russia feels threatened, raising concerns about the potential escalation of conflicts.
What is known about NATO's preparations for war with Russia
In the material of the publication, it is emphasized that before this NATO countries were called to prepare for a large-scale war with Russia within the next 20 years.
What is known about NATO's readiness for an attack by the Russian Federation and Putin's rhetoric
It is noted that the leadership of the Alliance is also ready, if necessary, to change the land corridors if Russia tries to attack the Netherlands or destroy the ports of Northern Europe.
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has stepped up rhetoric in recent days, including threats against Western allies, after the US and Germany allowed Ukraine to use its weapons to strike Russian territory, according to the newspaper's journalists.
Putin warned on Wednesday that Russia could provide its allies with long-range weapons to use against Western targets and hinted that Moscow would use nuclear weapons if its country was threatened.
