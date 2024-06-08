The new conflict in NATO has led to a sharp change of position regarding Ukraine — Bloomberg

Recently, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced his intention to create a five-year military aid fund for Ukraine in the amount of 100 billion euros. However, the Secretary General is currently forced to abandon this idea due to the opposition of individual members of the bloc.

What help can Ukraine receive from NATO

Bloomberg news agency learned about new conflicts in the Alliance against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to journalists, the bloc is currently discussing a new proposal that they can support during a meeting of defense ministers of NATO member countries.

It is about the fact that the countries of the Alliance will undertake to spend at least 40 billion euros annually on lethal and non-lethal aid for Ukraine.

The new plan would match the average annual contributions since the Russian invasion in 2022, the anonymous sources said.

In addition, it noted that NATO would set donation targets for each country based on a percentage of its gross domestic product.

According to preliminary data, the US will account for about half of the aid, and the rest will be provided by other members of the Alliance.

Why NATO did not support Stoltenberg's idea regarding Ukraine

As you know, the Secretary General recently proposed a plan to combine the contributions of the bloc's members in the amount of 100 billion dollars for five years.

However, the members of the Alliance immediately criticized it, as they do not want to undertake obligations regarding new funds, and are also concerned that Ukraine may be misled.

Although the new idea will not involve new money, the bloc expects it will give Kyiv more predictability about the level of support in the coming years.

One of the insiders assured that this plan received broad support from almost all members of the Alliance.