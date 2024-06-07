Russia blackmails NATO with future military drills in the Caribbean

The US expects Russia to begin air and naval exercises in the Caribbean soon.
Points of attention
- Russia plans to conduct military exercises in the Caribbean, which has caused tension in relations between the Russian Federation, NATO and the United States.
- The Russian Federation's military manoeuvres in Cuba and Venezuela are considered part of the strategy of international military positioning.
- In line with Russia's latest border review announcements, NATO is gearing up for military exercises in the Baltic region.
- For the first time, Sweden will take part in exercises as a NATO member, strengthening the Alliance's regional defence capabilities.
- Lithuania will involve its warships in joint exercises with allies at increased efficiency.
The US believes Russian military exercises are considered to be NATO's answer
An unnamed American official stated that the exercises, involving Russian warships and long-range bombers, will be the first simultaneous air and naval manoeuvres Russia has conducted in the Caribbean since 2019.
The US interprets them as a response to US support for Ukraine and the intensification of US exercises with NATO allies.
However, according to the official, the drills have been planned for a long time. They are unlikely to be a response to US President Joe Biden's recent partial lifting of a ban on Ukraine's use of Washington-provided weapons against targets on Russian territory.
The publication's interlocutor stated that the Russian exercises are not considered a direct threat to the United States.
Russian ships are expected to visit Cuba and possibly Venezuela, with exercises continuing through the summer and culminating in global naval exercises in the fall.
NATO is preparing for military exercises near Russia's borders
In recent months and weeks, Russia has been commenting on a possible border review in the Baltic region.
Training will begin on June 5 from the Klaipeda port—ship commanders will receive their tasks here. Operations will take place throughout the Baltic Sea. Sweden will participate in the exercises for the first time as a member of the Alliance.
The Lithuanian Navy will involve two ships in the exercises: a minesweeper and a patrol ship. They will accordingly work in different groups, guided by the instructions of the higher command.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-