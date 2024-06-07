Russia blackmails NATO with future military drills in the Caribbean

The US expects Russia to begin air and naval exercises in the Caribbean soon.

The US believes Russian military exercises are considered to be NATO's answer

An unnamed American official stated that the exercises, involving Russian warships and long-range bombers, will be the first simultaneous air and naval manoeuvres Russia has conducted in the Caribbean since 2019.

The US interprets them as a response to US support for Ukraine and the intensification of US exercises with NATO allies.

However, according to the official, the drills have been planned for a long time. They are unlikely to be a response to US President Joe Biden's recent partial lifting of a ban on Ukraine's use of Washington-provided weapons against targets on Russian territory.

The publication's interlocutor stated that the Russian exercises are not considered a direct threat to the United States.

Russian ships are expected to visit Cuba and possibly Venezuela, with exercises continuing through the summer and culminating in global naval exercises in the fall.

NATO is preparing for military exercises near Russia's borders

In recent months and weeks, Russia has been making various statements about a possible revision of borders in the Baltic region, there are signs of increasing risks to underwater infrastructure, and all these issues and threats are reflected in the current NATO exercises, said Chief of Naval Operations Giedrius Premeneckas. Share

Training will begin on June 5 from the Klaipeda port—ship commanders will receive their tasks here. Operations will take place throughout the Baltic Sea. Sweden will participate in the exercises for the first time as a member of the Alliance.