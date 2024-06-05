NATO prepares military drills near Russia's borders: details

The exercise should become the largest in history. Fifty warships and 80 aircraft from 20 NATO countries will participate.
- NATO announces increased readiness to respond to possible threats near its borders, actively working to ensure security in the Baltic region and other parts of Europe.
- NATO's readiness plan calls for the training of 300,000 soldiers to protect the eastern flank, including the development of land corridors to transfer forces closer to the front.
- Keeping an eye on possible threats from the Russian Federation, NATO is already active in organizing land corridors through various European countries for the rapid movement of troops and cargo.
- According to the plan for the movement of troops, the landing of American forces in Dutch ports and their transfer through Europe to Eastern Europe is foreseen, as well as possible routes through Italy, Greece, Turkey and other countries.
In recent months and weeks, Russia has been commenting on a possible border review in the Baltic region.
The training will begin on June 5 from the Klaipeda port—the ship commanders will receive their tasks here. Operations will take place throughout the Baltic Sea. Sweden will participate in the exercises for the first time as a member of the Alliance.
The Lithuanian Navy will involve two ships in the exercises: a minesweeper and a patrol ship. Accordingly, they will work in different groups, guided by the instructions of the higher command.
NATO is already preparing land corridors in case of war with Russia
The Alliance is actively developing several land corridors that would allow US forces to be moved closer to the front in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion.
In 2023, the members of the bloc concluded that it is extremely important to quickly prepare 300,000 soldiers who will be in a state of high readiness to protect the eastern flank.
NATO is already preparing "land corridors," which will allow quick transport of goods.
Journalists learned about the following details of the Alliance's new plan:
American forces would land in Dutch ports and then be transferred by train across Germany to Poland.
Another route is also currently being actively discussed—through southern ports in Italy, Greece, and Turkey. For example, US troops from Italy can cross Slovenia and Croatia to Hungary, which shares a border with Ukraine.
in addition, a plan to transport troops from Turkish and Greek ports through Bulgaria and Romania is under consideration.
The transfer of troops through ports in the Balkans, Norway, Sweden, and Finland is also possible.
