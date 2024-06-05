NATO prepares military drills near Russia's borders: details

The exercise should become the largest in history. Fifty warships and 80 aircraft from 20 NATO countries will participate.

NATO will conduct large-scale military exercises in the Baltic Sea

In recent months and weeks, Russia has been commenting on a possible border review in the Baltic region.

In recent months and weeks, Russia has been making various statements about a possible revision of the borders in the Baltic region, there are signs of increased risks for underwater infrastructure, and all these issues and threats are reflected in the current NATO exercises, said Chief of Naval Operations Gedrus Premeneckas. Share

The training will begin on June 5 from the Klaipeda port—the ship commanders will receive their tasks here. Operations will take place throughout the Baltic Sea. Sweden will participate in the exercises for the first time as a member of the Alliance.

The Lithuanian Navy will involve two ships in the exercises: a minesweeper and a patrol ship. Accordingly, they will work in different groups, guided by the instructions of the higher command.

NATO is already preparing land corridors in case of war with Russia

The Alliance is actively developing several land corridors that would allow US forces to be moved closer to the front in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion.

In 2023, the members of the bloc concluded that it is extremely important to quickly prepare 300,000 soldiers who will be in a state of high readiness to protect the eastern flank.

NATO is already preparing "land corridors," which will allow quick transport of goods.

Journalists learned about the following details of the Alliance's new plan: