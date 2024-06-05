As The Telegraph was able to find out, the Alliance is currently actively developing several land corridors that will allow US forces to be moved closer to the front in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion.
As mentioned earlier, in 2023, the bloc members concluded that it is essential to quickly prepare 300,000 soldiers who will be in high readiness to protect the eastern flank.
NATO is already preparing "land corridors," which will allow quick transport of goods.
Journalists learned about the following details of the Alliance's new plan:
American forces would land in Dutch ports and then be transferred by train across Germany to Poland.
Another route is also currently being actively discussed—through southern ports in Italy, Greece, and Turkey. For example, US troops from Italy can cross Slovenia and Croatia to Hungary, which shares a border with Ukraine.
In addition, a plan to transport troops from Turkish and Greek ports through Bulgaria and Romania is under consideration.
The transfer of troops through ports in the Balkans, Norway, Sweden, and Finland is also possible.
NATO lacks air defence systems to protect the eastern flank
Lieutenant General Alexander Solfrank warned this. He analysed the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war to identify weak points in the defense of the bloc.
For example, he is confused by the fact that the Russian Federation constantly attacks Ukrainian logistics bases.
What is essential to understand is that NATO repeatedly warned its members about the influence of bureaucratic red tape on the movement of troops across Europe.
The Alliance has already discussed the idea of creating a "military Schengen".
