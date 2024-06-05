Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticised NATO's aid to Ukraine and accused the bloc of Russia's participation in the war.
Points of attention
- The President of Bulgaria criticiіes NATO's assistance to Ukraine and warns of the risks of escalation of the conflict.
- NATO representatives are preparing a security assistance package for Ukraine, but this does not mean automatic membership in the Alliance.
- Agreements to support Ukraine have been signed with 13 countries, and some defence companies are interested in joint production of military equipment.
- The USA provides Ukraine with significant military assistance to develop its defence and industrial base and strengthen its defence capabilities.
- Criticism and support of NATO aid to Ukraine reveal contradictions in international relations and geopolitical interests.
The Bulgarian president accused NATO of escalating the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
Rumen Radev said that joining the Alliance in the war threatens "escalation" and "nuclear Armageddon" and thereby voiced the Kremlin's narrative that NATO is allegedly to blame for the war in Ukraine and that this leads to nuclear escalation.
The Bulgarian president also emphasized that he never claimed that his country decided to send its troops to Ukraine.
NATO will provide Ukraine with a security aid package to 'bridge' a NATO membership
NATO intends to offer Ukraine a package of security assistance during the Alliance's annual summit, which will be held this summer in Washington. However, it is assumed that this package will not satisfy Ukraine's request for NATO membership against the background of the Russian Federation's invasion.
US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that in addition to the package being released in July, 32 countries are finalizing a number of bilateral agreements to support Ukraine before the summit, 13 of which have already been concluded.
In addition, some defense companies from the NATO bloc are interested in joint production of certain military assets, such as unmanned systems.
Also in May, the United States announced the provision of a $2 billion foreign military aid package to Ukraine, which is generally aimed at helping Ukraine develop its defense and industrial base.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-