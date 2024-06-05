Pro-Russian President of Bulgaria accuses NATO in escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticised NATO's aid to Ukraine and accused the bloc of Russia's participation in the war.

The Bulgarian president accused NATO of escalating the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Rumen Radev said that joining the Alliance in the war threatens "escalation" and "nuclear Armageddon" and thereby voiced the Kremlin's narrative that NATO is allegedly to blame for the war in Ukraine and that this leads to nuclear escalation.

After the decision to allow shelling of Russian territory with Western weapons and with the formalization of sending advisers and instructors to the front line, these "red lines" have already been crossed and, unfortunately, our politicians become part of such inadequate decisions with all the consequences that follow from it. Rumen Radev President of Bulgaria

The Bulgarian president also emphasized that he never claimed that his country decided to send its troops to Ukraine.

NATO will provide Ukraine with a security aid package to 'bridge' a NATO membership

NATO intends to offer Ukraine a package of security assistance during the Alliance's annual summit, which will be held this summer in Washington. However, it is assumed that this package will not satisfy Ukraine's request for NATO membership against the background of the Russian Federation's invasion.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that in addition to the package being released in July, 32 countries are finalizing a number of bilateral agreements to support Ukraine before the summit, 13 of which have already been concluded.

In addition, some defense companies from the NATO bloc are interested in joint production of certain military assets, such as unmanned systems.