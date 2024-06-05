Pro-Russian President of Bulgaria accuses NATO in escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Pro-Russian President of Bulgaria accuses NATO in escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine

Rumen Radev
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev criticised NATO's aid to Ukraine and accused the bloc of Russia's participation in the war.

Points of attention

  • The President of Bulgaria criticiіes NATO's assistance to Ukraine and warns of the risks of escalation of the conflict.
  • NATO representatives are preparing a security assistance package for Ukraine, but this does not mean automatic membership in the Alliance.
  • Agreements to support Ukraine have been signed with 13 countries, and some defence companies are interested in joint production of military equipment.
  • The USA provides Ukraine with significant military assistance to develop its defence and industrial base and strengthen its defence capabilities.
  • Criticism and support of NATO aid to Ukraine reveal contradictions in international relations and geopolitical interests.

The Bulgarian president accused NATO of escalating the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Rumen Radev said that joining the Alliance in the war threatens "escalation" and "nuclear Armageddon" and thereby voiced the Kremlin's narrative that NATO is allegedly to blame for the war in Ukraine and that this leads to nuclear escalation.

After the decision to allow shelling of Russian territory with Western weapons and with the formalization of sending advisers and instructors to the front line, these "red lines" have already been crossed and, unfortunately, our politicians become part of such inadequate decisions with all the consequences that follow from it.

Rumen Radev

Rumen Radev

President of Bulgaria

The Bulgarian president also emphasized that he never claimed that his country decided to send its troops to Ukraine.

NATO will provide Ukraine with a security aid package to 'bridge' a NATO membership

NATO intends to offer Ukraine a package of security assistance during the Alliance's annual summit, which will be held this summer in Washington. However, it is assumed that this package will not satisfy Ukraine's request for NATO membership against the background of the Russian Federation's invasion.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that in addition to the package being released in July, 32 countries are finalizing a number of bilateral agreements to support Ukraine before the summit, 13 of which have already been concluded.

In addition, some defense companies from the NATO bloc are interested in joint production of certain military assets, such as unmanned systems.

Also in May, the United States announced the provision of a $2 billion foreign military aid package to Ukraine, which is generally aimed at helping Ukraine develop its defense and industrial base.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine to receive weapons in coming weeks — US says
US Department of State
US aid
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Times: UK and its allies secretly buy Soviet and Russian weapons to arm Ukraine
The Times: UK and its allies secretly buy Soviet and Russian weapons to arm Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO to provide Ukraine with security aid package as 'bridge' for membership — Defense News
NATO Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?