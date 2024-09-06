The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, called on China to stop supporting Russia in its illegal war against Ukraine. Beijing is fueling the armed conflict by transferring dual-purpose goods to Moscow.

NATO urges China not to help Russia

Russia receives raw materials, equipment and components for the production of weapons from a partner country. This means that China is fuelling the Russian military-industrial base.

China has become a decisive factor in Russia's war against Ukraine. Thanks to its partnership without restrictions and the support of the Russian defence and industrial base. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

Beijing continues cooperation with the Russian Federation and does not impose sanctions against it. In particular, supplies dual-purpose goods to Russia.

If China continues to support Moscow, it will face consequences. The NATO Secretary General warned that this would affect Beijing's interests and reputation.

I call on China to stop supporting Russia's illegal war, Stoltenberg said. Share

Iran and North Korea openly supply Russia with weapons and drones. These countries are also under Western sanctions.

China's attitude towards the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Beijing does not call the Russian invasion and hostilities on the territory of Ukraine a war. Its representatives use other synonyms.

Most often, China calls the war the "Ukrainian crisis" or "conflict."

Officials have been talking about the need for negotiations for two and a half years. At the same time, they ignored the Global Peace Summit according to the Ukrainian formula.