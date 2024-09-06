The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, called on China to stop supporting Russia in its illegal war against Ukraine. Beijing is fueling the armed conflict by transferring dual-purpose goods to Moscow.
Points of attention
- NATO urges China not to assist Russia in its illegal war against Ukraine and to stop supplying dual-purpose goods.
- China is becoming a key factor in supporting the Russian military-industrial base, which is exacerbating the conflict in Ukraine.
- Beijing continues cooperation with the Russian Federation and does not impose sanctions against it. This can severely affect China's interests and reputation.
NATO urges China not to help Russia
Russia receives raw materials, equipment and components for the production of weapons from a partner country. This means that China is fuelling the Russian military-industrial base.
Beijing continues cooperation with the Russian Federation and does not impose sanctions against it. In particular, supplies dual-purpose goods to Russia.
If China continues to support Moscow, it will face consequences. The NATO Secretary General warned that this would affect Beijing's interests and reputation.
Iran and North Korea openly supply Russia with weapons and drones. These countries are also under Western sanctions.
China's attitude towards the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Beijing does not call the Russian invasion and hostilities on the territory of Ukraine a war. Its representatives use other synonyms.
Most often, China calls the war the "Ukrainian crisis" or "conflict."
Officials have been talking about the need for negotiations for two and a half years. At the same time, they ignored the Global Peace Summit according to the Ukrainian formula.
China offers to hold negotiations that both sides will agree to. The Russian Federation insists on its ultimatums and is not going to end the war in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-