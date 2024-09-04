When Ukraine can be invited to NATO. Kuleba revealed the terms
Category
Politics
Publication date

When Ukraine can be invited to NATO. Kuleba revealed the terms

NATO
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine may be invited to NATO even before the Alliance summit in the Netherlands in 2025.

Points of attention

  • Dmytro Kuleba predicts that Ukraine may be invited to NATO in the near future.
  • The Ukrainian diplomat reminded the NATO leadership that Ukraine deserves to receive an invitation right now.
  • Kuleba emphasized that the invitation to NATO will be a signal of political clarity and certainty.

Kuleba announced a new forecast for Ukraine's integration into NATO

I clearly see the possibility of this happening before the NATO summit in the Netherlands in 2025.

Dmytro Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian diplomat, if there is political will, then there is no need to look for a way for this, because "Ukraine can receive an invitation even now, even today."

For us, the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO remains on the agenda, and we raise this issue in negotiations with partners, primarily with the United States, — added the head of the department.

According to him, it is not about immediate entry into the bloc, but rather about an invitation that will send a signal of political clarity and certainty.

Dmytro Kuleba once again reminded the NATO leadership that Ukraine deserves to receive such an invitation already now.

Dmytro Kuleba is resigning

On the morning of September 4, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, submitted his resignation.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine D.I. Kuleba. about resignation, he wrote.

According to Ruslan Stefanchuk, this statement will be considered at one of the upcoming plenary sessions.

Photo: facebook.com/stefanchuk.official

While the Ukrainian diplomat did not explain his decision and did not reveal the reason for it.

On September 3, Dmytro Kuleba reacted to the Russian missile attack on Poltava, which killed 53 people.

Against this background, the head of the Foreign Ministry called on Kyiv's allies to speed up the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine in order to save more lives of civilians.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They have no chance. Trump attacked Ukraine with cynical accusations
Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Poltava, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike increased — Biden reacted for the first time
The White House
Biden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?