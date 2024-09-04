When Ukraine can be invited to NATO. Kuleba revealed the terms

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine may be invited to NATO even before the Alliance summit in the Netherlands in 2025.
Kuleba announced a new forecast for Ukraine's integration into NATO
According to the Ukrainian diplomat, if there is political will, then there is no need to look for a way for this, because "Ukraine can receive an invitation even now, even today."
According to him, it is not about immediate entry into the bloc, but rather about an invitation that will send a signal of political clarity and certainty.
Dmytro Kuleba once again reminded the NATO leadership that Ukraine deserves to receive such an invitation already now.
Dmytro Kuleba is resigning
On the morning of September 4, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, submitted his resignation.
This was stated by the Speaker of the Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.
According to Ruslan Stefanchuk, this statement will be considered at one of the upcoming plenary sessions.
While the Ukrainian diplomat did not explain his decision and did not reveal the reason for it.
On September 3, Dmytro Kuleba reacted to the Russian missile attack on Poltava, which killed 53 people.
Against this background, the head of the Foreign Ministry called on Kyiv's allies to speed up the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine in order to save more lives of civilians.
