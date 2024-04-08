According to American journalists, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to create a large-scale aid fund for Ukraine is extremely risky, as it could provoke a serious confrontation between the Alliance and Russia.

Stoltenberg is taking risks to protect Ukraine from the Russian Federation

The mass media draws attention to the fact that the NATO Secretary General, who will soon retire, called on the members of the bloc to create a fund in the amount of 100 billion dollars for Ukraine for 5 years, as well as to head the "Ramstein" group, which coordinates the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

According to the publication, the main goal of Jens Stoltenberg is to achieve a consensus among the members of the Alliance and make a corresponding statement in Washington in July at the annual NATO summit dedicated to its 75th anniversary.

What is important to understand is that this will be the last NATO summit with Stoltenberg as the bloc's Secretary General.

It is quite possible that his successor will be the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

The NATO Fund can protect Ukraine from Trump's negative decisions

According to former senior Pentagon official Jim Townsend, Stoltenberg does not just want to protect Ukraine from a possible victory of Trump in the elections.

He also realizes that Europe must do much more for the final defeat of the Russian army.

As the journalists managed to find out, the leaders of the bloc worked on the idea of creating a NATO fund for Ukraine for many months in a row.