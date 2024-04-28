According to former British Mi-6 intelligence officer Chris Steele, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny could have been killed in prison without the consent of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
Could Putin really have been unaware of plans to assassinate Navalny?
He emphasized that he did not know who exactly could be behind Navalny's murder.
The table recalled the numerous cases of death of Russian oil executives.
What do US intelligence say
According to American intelligence, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may not have ordered the killing of opposition leader Oleksii Navalny.
According to the publication's anonymous sources, this version has already been supported in the American intelligence community.
US intelligence reached this unexpected conclusion after a detailed analysis of various data and public facts, such as the time of Navalny's death and how the death of the opposition figure overshadowed Putin's "election" in March.
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyril Budanov, the Russian opposition leader Oleksiy Navalny died of natural causes.
