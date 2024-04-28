According to former British Mi-6 intelligence officer Chris Steele, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny could have been killed in prison without the consent of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Could Putin really have been unaware of plans to assassinate Navalny?

I don't have exact information on this, but apparently I sometimes think of the case of Nelson Mandela, when he was in prison on Robben Island, and the South African authorities, although they kept him in prison and were not going to release him or something such, realizing that in the long run Mandela would be a potential leader of the country who could unite the country, and so yes, he should not be free to topple the regime, but neither should he be tortured or killed because he was an insurance a policy in a certain sense politically, which turned out to be the right policy in South Africa. But I think that was not the case in Russia, I think he was killed, — notes Steele. Share

He emphasized that he did not know who exactly could be behind Navalny's murder.

I mean, the problem with Russia, as you know, is that even though Putin is like, he's the boss, everybody's afraid of him, they're also doing all kinds of things behind his back, including killing each other, hurting each other and discrediting each other, which lasted for years, — explains the former Mi-6 officer. Share

The table recalled the numerous cases of death of Russian oil executives.

There were five of them in the last two years alone. This does not indicate the stability of the leadership, — emphasized the former British intelligence officer. Share

What do US intelligence say

According to American intelligence, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may not have ordered the killing of opposition leader Oleksii Navalny.

According to the publication's anonymous sources, this version has already been supported in the American intelligence community.

US intelligence reached this unexpected conclusion after a detailed analysis of various data and public facts, such as the time of Navalny's death and how the death of the opposition figure overshadowed Putin's "election" in March.

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyril Budanov, the Russian opposition leader Oleksiy Navalny died of natural causes.