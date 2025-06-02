Negotiations in Istanbul — Ukraine handed over a list of children abducted by the RF to the Russian delegation

On June 2, the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul, Turkey. During the meeting, our delegation handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian Federation.

This is written by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

Today, during negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side officially handed over to the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children who need to be returned. Andriy Yermak Head of the President's Office

According to Yermak, these are hundreds of children whom Russia has illegally deported, forcibly relocated, or is holding in temporarily occupied territories.

Back in March, at a meeting in Jeddah, we confirmed our readiness for a 30-day ceasefire with a humanitarian component.

Ermak noted that the return of Ukrainian children is an integral part of a just and lasting peace and a key element of trust, the first test of sincerity of intentions.

We are waiting for an answer. The ball is in Russia's court. True integrity is not words, but actions. And now is the time to prove it. Share

At around 4:00 PM, the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations ended, having lasted about an hour.

The head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul, Volodymyr Medinsky, reported that Moscow received a memorandum from Kyiv on a peaceful settlement only in Ukrainian and English.

According to Ukrainian volunteer Tata Kepler, founder of the "Birds" charity project, more than 1.3 million Ukrainian children remain in the occupied territories, and 744,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russia.

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.