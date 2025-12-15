New EU sanctions against Russia. French Foreign Minister Barrot announced the details

French Foreign Minister Francois Barrot announced new EU sanctions decisions against those involved in the Russian "shadow fleet" and destabilizing activities in Europe.

Barro revealed details of new EU sanctions against Russia

He said this in comments to the media before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on December 15.

Barrot noted that the new EU sanctions will target nine companies that are believed to be circumventing EU sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" — shipping companies that cooperate with Russian companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

In addition, there are sanctions against 12 agents of Russian destabilization in Europe, 12 responsible for external interference or digital external interference.

In particular, the sanctions that will be agreed today against Xavier Moreau, a person of Franco-Russian origin who currently lives in Russia and broadcasts Kremlin propaganda (...), and John Mark Dugan. He is also considered to be involved in the Storm 1516 disinformation campaign. Francois Barrot Minister of Foreign Affairs of France

The EU's top diplomat, Kaia Kallas, previously announced the addition of 40 more vessels of the Russian "shadow fleet" to the sanctions list.